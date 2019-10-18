Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gerald Walton Howard. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Gerald Walton Howard, 95, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at RobinBrooke Senior Living in Elizabethtown.



He was a native of Hardin County and was a 50+ year member of Memorial United Methodist Church. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, was a retired banker at PNC Bank and an entrepreneur. He was a backup coffee server at the Mooo Dairy Queen while on the board of directors at First Hardin National Bank. He was a member of the Elizabethtown Independent School Board and Kentucky School Board.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde S. Howard and Mary Frances Hill Howard.



Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Laverne Cox Howard; two sons, Craig S. (Jan) Howard of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and Ken M. (Lisa) Howard of Elizabethtown; two daughters, Laura (Adam) Peck and Sarah McCormack, all of Birmingham, Alabama; nine grandchildren, Graham Walton Howard, Joel Iverson Howard, Sydney Elizabeth Howard, Aaron Taylor Howard, Jessica Lyn Ward, Hannah Marie Kauffeld, Brennan Kennedy Peck, Cole Howard Peck and Griffin James McCormack; and five great grandchildren, Warren Nash Howard, Sawyer Kate Ward, Reid Taylor Kauffeld, Lawson Allen Ward and Weston Kenneth Howard.



The funeral is at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Memorial United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown with Pastor Neil Janes officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown City Cemetery.



Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues at 9 a.m. Monday at the church.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Memorial United Methodist Church, 613 N. Miles St. Elizabethtown, KY 42701.

