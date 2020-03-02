Geraldene Davis

Geraldene Davis, 85, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Baptist Health in Louisville.

She was born in Upton to Howell and Oma Jenkins. She was a cashier at Kroger and CVS. Geraldene was a member of Stone Street Missionary Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Davis; her parents; and two brothers, Willard Jenkins and Hilldard Jenkins.
Survivors include her two sons, Melvin Davis and Marlin Davis; three daughters, Donna (Michael) Schmidt, Brenda (Rich) Ammon and Sheila (Steve) Biven, all of Louisville; two sisters, Wilma Thompson of Louisville and Fay Wheeler of Buffalo; a sister-in-law, Marlene Jenkins of Cecilia; nine grandchildren, six stepgrandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, six stepgreat-grandchildren and a great-great-granddaughter.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Eddie Wheeler officiating. Burial follows in Brackett Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday and continues from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020
