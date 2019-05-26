Geraldine "Gerry" Motsinger, 88, of Elizabethtown, formerly of Irvington and Louisville, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019.
Gerry enjoyed her family and friends, her artwork, church family and being at Rough River Lake.
She was born May 31, 1930, in Louisville to William and Virginia (Weatherly) Hines.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Jerry Wilson and Richard Wilson; and a brother. Robert Hines.
Gerry is survived by her daughter, Ginger (Larry) Smith; nine grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three nephews; a sister-in-law, Juanita Hines; and a sister, Delores Arrington. Gerry is also survived by Mickey (Sallie) Smith, Melissa (Ron) Clark and a host of extended family.
Her funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 30, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions-Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Highway, with entombment in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
The family requests contributions in Geraldine's memory be made to the .
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 27, 2019