Geraldine West Adkins, 89, of Elizabethtown, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Kensington Center.
Ms. Adkins was born in Pike County. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She enjoyed gardening, cooking, canning fruits and vegetables and quilting. She was an avid U.K. basketball fan. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Ms. Adkins was preceded in death by her husband, Ben Howard Adkins; her parents, Leonard and Louvena West; and several siblings.
Survivors include her twin sister, Josephine Mullins of McAndrews; her brother, William West (Gail), of Afton, Tennessee; four sons, Jerry H. Adkins (Julia) of Elizabethtown; Benny J. Adkins (Sherry) of Vine Grove; George Michael Adkins (Anita) of Custer and Gregory K. Adkins (Lena Searcy) of Taylorsville; seven grandchildren; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dr. Charles Darland officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 24, 2019