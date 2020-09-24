1/1
Gerline Rebecca "Geri/Tuta" Valentine
Gerline Rebecca Valentine "Geri/Tuta" was born Oct. 3, 1944, to Arthur Eugene Hunter and Edith Eunice Stewart in Hart County. She departed this life Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Frankfort Regional Medical Center in Frankfort.

Gerline worked 20-plus years for E-town Sportswear as factory employee, as well as frequently attending church and aiding in church endeavors. She often could be found running around town, searching for the next great deal.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her three brothers, Houston, J.C. and Bobby Joe; a sister, Lauretta; and her husband of 40 years, Herman R. Valentine.

She leaves behind a son, Ray (Celina); two grandchildren, Jasmine and Rayden; as well as numerous nieces and nephews to cherish and celebrate her life and legacy.

The funeral for Mrs. Valentine is at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in the chapel of Chism Family Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 24 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Chism Family Funeral Home
769 Highland Avenue
Vine Grove, KY 40175
270-877-2245
