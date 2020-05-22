Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ginette Y. Helm. View Sign Service Information Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home 2072 S. Dixie Blvd. Radcliff , KY 40160 (270)-351-3172 Send Flowers Obituary

Ginette Y. Helm, 89, loving mother and grandmother, died Monday, May 18, 2020.



Mrs. Helm was born Nov. 10, 1930, in Granville, France. At the end of World War II, she moved to Paris, France, where she met her future husband. After almost four decades of supporting her military husband and raising six children, the family settled in Vine Grove. Ginette enjoyed her retired life by spending time with her extended family, caring for her special needs child, cooking luscious meals and tending to her flowers and plants. Her greatest gift was listening to and supporting her children and grandchildren; she tended to each of them the way she cared for her flowers – with an abundance of love, a touch of patience and tremendous faith.



Ginette Helm was preceded in death by her husband, Robert J. Helm, CW4 Army (Ret.); and her two daughters, Diana Y. Bagby and Margaret A. Helm.



With her death she leaves behind her four children, Noel E. Helm, Lucy J. Ricketts, Charles N. Helm (Theresa) and Christopher C. Helm (Nicole); in addition to nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and her sister, Raymonde Sum Chi Wai. She will be missed by all.



The family encourages donations to Down Syndrome of Louisville at



Because of current restrictions, services for Ginette Helm will be private.



Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



