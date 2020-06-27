Gladys Durrett, 94, of Hodgenville, passed away Friday June 26, 2020, at Norton Women's and Children's Hospital in Louisville.



She was born in Hodgenville to Ernest and Marie Plouvier. She was a seamstress for Elizabethtown Sportswear. She enjoyed gardening and loved helping people. She was a member of Valley Creek Baptist Church.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Elijah "Paul" Durrett; three sisters, Shirley Waddell, Dorothy Price and Alta Blandford; and a stepdaughter, Patricia Hornback.



Survivors include her daughter, Sandra (Vincent) Cardinali of Louisville; a sister, Mamie White of Hodgenville; a granddaughter, Lisa Cardinali of Phoenix; a stepson, Gary Paul Durrett of Elizabethtown; and a stepgranddaughter, Marlena Burkhead of Elizabethtown.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 2, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Pablo Hernandez officiating. Burial follows in Valley Creek Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



The family requests memorial contributions be given to Regis Woods Nursing Home, 4604 Lowe Road, Louisville, KY 40220-1514.





