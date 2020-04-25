Gladys Laverne Crain, 71, of Millwood, formerly of Hodgenville, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Hosparus Inpatient Care Center in Louisville.
She was a former dispatcher at the LaRue County Detention Center and a former employee at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles Raymond and Mintha L. Montgomery Alford; and two sisters, Barbara Barnes and Virginia Gail Thompson.
Survivors include her husband of 54 years, J.B. Crain; a son, Chuck (Tina) Crain of Buffalo; three sisters, Vickie (Vic) Kahill, Judy Alford and Norma Alford, all of Hodgenville; a grandson, Joe Tucker; a great-grandson, Jack Tucker; and several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with the governor's mandate, a private funeral service is Monday, April 27, with Brother DeWayne Gibson officiating. Cremation follows.
Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Apr. 26, 2020