Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Mae (Purcell Taylor) Rigney. View Sign Service Information Brown Funeral Home 306 College Street Elizabethtown , KY 42701 (270)-765-2737 Send Flowers Obituary

Gladys Mae Purcell Taylor Rigney, 95, of Eliza­bethtown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home.



She was a member of First Christian Church in Elizabethtown, where she taught a youth Sunday School class for many years. She was a much loved wife, a loving mother, an administrative assistant for Rufus Brandenburg for many years and a meticulous homemaker. She was the oldest girl of nine children and spent her life taking care of her family and friends. She was also a former Miss Pulaski County.



She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Cleo Rigney; her parents, Morris M. and Myrtle P. Taylor of Eubank; two brothers, William G. Taylor of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Morris M. Taylor of El Paso, Texas; and a sister, Faye Stinnett of Louisville.



She is survived by a son, Roger T. Rigney (Mari Lynn Arnold) and a daughter, Ranelle Rigney, both of Elizabethtown; and two grandsons, Cameron A. Rigney of Lexington and Taylor of New Orleans, Louisiana. She also is survived by two brothers, E.J. Taylor and Foster B. Taylor (Ardath), of Cincinnati, Ohio; and three sisters, Ferne Cooke of Eubank, Bernice Hubble (William B.) of Somerset and Marlene Wilson of Franklin, Tennessee; and two sisters-in-law, Emilia Taylor (Morris) of El Paso, Texas, and Lola McAninch of Liberty.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Interment follows in Hardin Memorial Park.



Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



Memorial donations may be made to the Lions Club Eye Foundation or First Christian Church of Elizabethtown.



Condolences may be expressed at Gladys Mae Purcell Taylor Rigney, 95, of Eliza­bethtown, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at her home.She was a member of First Christian Church in Elizabethtown, where she taught a youth Sunday School class for many years. She was a much loved wife, a loving mother, an administrative assistant for Rufus Brandenburg for many years and a meticulous homemaker. She was the oldest girl of nine children and spent her life taking care of her family and friends. She was also a former Miss Pulaski County.She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Cleo Rigney; her parents, Morris M. and Myrtle P. Taylor of Eubank; two brothers, William G. Taylor of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Morris M. Taylor of El Paso, Texas; and a sister, Faye Stinnett of Louisville.She is survived by a son, Roger T. Rigney (Mari Lynn Arnold) and a daughter, Ranelle Rigney, both of Elizabethtown; and two grandsons, Cameron A. Rigney of Lexington and Taylor of New Orleans, Louisiana. She also is survived by two brothers, E.J. Taylor and Foster B. Taylor (Ardath), of Cincinnati, Ohio; and three sisters, Ferne Cooke of Eubank, Bernice Hubble (William B.) of Somerset and Marlene Wilson of Franklin, Tennessee; and two sisters-in-law, Emilia Taylor (Morris) of El Paso, Texas, and Lola McAninch of Liberty.The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Interment follows in Hardin Memorial Park.Visitation is from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.Memorial donations may be made to the Lions Club Eye Foundation or First Christian Church of Elizabethtown.Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com. Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 3, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close