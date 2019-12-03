Gladys Mildred Riggs

Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
North Hardin Christian Church
Radcliff, KY
Obituary
Gladys Mildred Riggs, 84, of Radcliff, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Kensington Center.

She was a native of Flint Hill, retired from Woodland Terrace and was a very joyful, generous, caring and loving person.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Freeman Riggs; her parents, Vernon E. and Emma Miles Fulkerson; a brother, Eugene Fulkerson and one sister, Zuela Fulkerson.

She is survived by three daughters, Susie Lester Riggs of Radcliff, Charlotte Riggs Pearson of Eliza­beth­town and Irene Riggs Thompson of Clark­son; a brother, Harley Fulkerson of Centerpoint; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.

A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at North Hardin Christian Church in Radcliff.

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019
