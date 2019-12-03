Gladys Mildred Riggs, 84, of Radcliff, died Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Kensington Center.
She was a native of Flint Hill, retired from Woodland Terrace and was a very joyful, generous, caring and loving person.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis Freeman Riggs; her parents, Vernon E. and Emma Miles Fulkerson; a brother, Eugene Fulkerson and one sister, Zuela Fulkerson.
She is survived by three daughters, Susie Lester Riggs of Radcliff, Charlotte Riggs Pearson of Elizabethtown and Irene Riggs Thompson of Clarkson; a brother, Harley Fulkerson of Centerpoint; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who loved her dearly.
A memorial service is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at North Hardin Christian Church in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Dec. 4, 2019