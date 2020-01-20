Gladys T. Rose, 97, of Radcliff, a native of Hodgenville, passed away, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
She was a military wife and mother, spending several years in Germany while her husband was station there, a member of NCO Wives Club at Fort Knox and formerly attended Pleasant Ridge Separate Baptist Church near Buffalo.
Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Rose Jr.; her parents, Richard B. and Vicie L. Wilson DeSpain; a brother Stanley Lee "Bud" DeSpain; two sisters, Alta Mae DeSpain and Beulah Katherine DeSpain Corbin.
She is survived by two sons, John E. Rose III of Radcliff and Donald L. (Betty) Vance of Elizabethtown; a sister, Margie (Sam) Powell of Hodgenville; a granddaughter, Karen L. (Robbie) Jury of Elizabethtown; three great-grandchildren, Kyle, Spencer and Rebecca Jury, all of Elizabethtown.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Gerald Gardner officiating. Burial next to her husband follows in North Hardin Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. until time of service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at bennett-bertram.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 21, 2020