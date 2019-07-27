Glenda Dreeke

Guest Book
  • "Such a sweet lady. May your chains of sickness finally be..."
    - Donna Flatt
Service Information
Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home
2072 S. Dixie Blvd.
Radcliff, KY
40160
(270)-351-3172
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Obituary
Glenda Dreeke, 74, of Elizabethtown, died Mon­day, July 22, 2019, at her home.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ova Wethington and a brother, William Grooms.

She is survived by her husband, Alan Dreeke; four children, Jeff (Tammie) Mills, Stacy (Steve) Reed, Kevin Wells and Rebecca (Thomas) Midkiff; a brother, Gene Wethington; two sisters, Brenda (Larry) Gillock and Nancy (Denny) Money; 14 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Pastor Kevin Roberts officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Hosparus or .

Condolences may be expressed at www.nebfh.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 28, 2019
