Glenn Harvey, 49, of Lebanon Junction, died Sunday, Nov. 8,, 2020.



Survivors include his parents, Richard and Caroline Harvey, three sisters and two broters.



Visitation is from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday with a service to follow at Harvey's Hollar.



Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction is handling arrangements.

