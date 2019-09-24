Glenn Robert “Bob” Bollinger Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenn Robert “Bob” Bollinger Jr..
Obituary
Send Flowers

Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Glenn Robert "Bob" Bollinger Jr., 70, of Milton, Florida, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hospice Covenant Care in Pensacola, Florida.

He was a member of CVMA 20-3 in Milton, Florida, the Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter in Vine Grove and the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janis Bollinger of Milton, Florida; two sons, Glenn Robert "Rob" Bollinger III (Jen) of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and David Andrew Bollinger (Sara) of Radcliff; two brothers, one sister and six grandchildren.

A celebration of life ceremony is at 10 a.m. Satur­day, Sept. 28, at Christ United Methodist Church, 5983 Dogwood Drive, Milton, Florida. Interment will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff at a later date.

The family requests memorial donations go to Com­bat Veterans to Careers, 400 E. Gulf Atlantic High­way, Wildwood, FL 34785 or combatveteranstocareers.org.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 25, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.