Retired Command Sgt. Maj. Glenn Robert "Bob" Bollinger Jr., 70, of Milton, Florida, passed away Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, at Hospice Covenant Care in Pensacola, Florida.
He was a member of CVMA 20-3 in Milton, Florida, the Veterans of Foreign Wars chapter in Vine Grove and the American Legion.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Janis Bollinger of Milton, Florida; two sons, Glenn Robert "Rob" Bollinger III (Jen) of Gulf Breeze, Florida, and David Andrew Bollinger (Sara) of Radcliff; two brothers, one sister and six grandchildren.
A celebration of life ceremony is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, at Christ United Methodist Church, 5983 Dogwood Drive, Milton, Florida. Interment will be in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff at a later date.
The family requests memorial donations go to Combat Veterans to Careers, 400 E. Gulf Atlantic Highway, Wildwood, FL 34785 or combatveteranstocareers.org.
