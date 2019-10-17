Glenn Russell Underwood

Glenn Russell Underwood, 74, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at his home.

He was a native of LaRue County, served in the U.S. Navy and was a manager at Bridgestone/Firestone Tire and Rubber Company.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hullett Duell Underwood and Effie Howell Underwood; and four brothers, Leonard Coy, Dennis Gordon, Harold Ray and Leslie Curtis Underwood.

Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth Josephine Meuth Underwood; a daughter, Sylvia Jo Underwood Henry (Steven) of Memphis; a brother, Ralph Wayne Underwood (Mary) of Anchorage, Alaska; two sisters, Wanda Lee Brewer of Hodgenville and Loraine Gayle Travis (Brad) of Elizabethtown; and three grandchildren, Joseph Patrick Henry, Aaron Russell Henry and Rachel Elizabeth Henry.

The funeral is at 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 21, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Kenny Underwood and Chaplain Barry Christensen officiating.

Visitation is from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday and continues at noon Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Oct. 18, 2019
