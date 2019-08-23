Glenn Stephan Cossitt, 59, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was a native of Louisville and the owner and operator of Elizabethtown Hearing Aid Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Eleanor Montour Cossitt.
Survivors include his wife, Sandy Cossitt; two sons, Aaron (Kasey) Cossitt and Adam Cossitt, all of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Angela (Chance) Boone of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Barbara Cossitt and Nicole (Jimmy) Bird; and two grandchildren, Avery and Cooper Boone.
Cremation was chosen by the family.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Expressions of sympathy may take the for of donations to the family or the Glenn Cossitt and Family GoFundMe account.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Aug. 24, 2019