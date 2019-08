Glenn Stephan Cossitt, 59, of Elizabethtown, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.He was a native of Louisville and the owner and operator of Elizabethtown Hearing Aid Center.He was preceded in death by his parents, Warren and Eleanor Montour Cossitt.Survivors include his wife, Sandy Cossitt; two sons, Aaron (Kasey) Cossitt and Adam Cossitt, all of Elizabethtown; a daughter, Angela (Chance) Boone of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Barbara Cossitt and Nicole (Jimmy) Bird; and two grandchildren, Avery and Cooper Boone.Cremation was chosen by the family.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.Expressions of sympathy may take the for of donations to the family or the Glenn Cossitt and Family GoFundMe account.