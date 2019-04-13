Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna Gail Bell Pritchard. View Sign





Glenna was born June 25, 1949, in Paducah to Clara Mae West and George Hillman Bell.



Glenna graduated from Lone Oak High School in Kentucky. She earned a degree in elementary education (1970) and a masters degree (1972) from Western Kentucky University. Glenna spent her life helping others. She took pride in teaching children how to read. Glenna taught elementary school in the Fort Knox school district for 34 years. She retired in 2004.



Glenna enjoyed going to the movies and the beach. She also enjoyed decorating for the holidays and participating in Bible study. She was a devoted mother and grandmom. She loved all of her grandchildren and being part of their lives. Glenna had a heart of gold and a soft spot for animals, especially dogs.



Glenna went Home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband of 50 years, Tom. Glenna also was preceded in death by her mother, father and brother, Buddy.



Glenna is survived by her three sons, Thomas R. (Mary) Pritchard of San Antonio, Texas, John P. (Jennifer) Pritchard of Charleston, South Carolina, and David M. (Kristy) Pritchard of Elizabethtown; a sister, Patsy Powell; seven grandchildren whom she loved dearly, Tait, David, Lillian, Presley, Rylee, Nathaniel and Lincoln; nine nieces and nephews; and many amazing friends to include her best friend, Marilyn Pepper.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



