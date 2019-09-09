Glenna Mae Grimsley, 94, of Elizabethtown, died Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Tender Touch Heart and Home Assisted Living.
She was a native of Moores Hill, Indiana and a member of Severns Valley Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Mac Grimsley; and her parents, Desmond and Gladys Schilling.
Survivors include a son, Mike Grimsley of Lake Havasu City, Arizona; two daughters, Connie McIntosh of Fishers, Indiana, and Peggy Grimsley of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Burial is in Forest Hill Cemetery in Moores Hill, Indiana.
A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Severns Valley Baptist Church Building Fund.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 10, 2019