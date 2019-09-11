Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Jean (French) Merrill. View Sign Service Information Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 (270)-358-4151 Visitation 9:30 AM Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 View Map Funeral 2:00 PM Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home 208 West Water Street Hodgenville , KY 42748 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Gloria Jean French Merrill, 74, of Middletown, passed away Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at home after a brief illness.



Gloria was born June 7, 1945, in Hodgenville to Eugene and Marjorie Clopton French.



She was a graduate of LaRue County High School, Class of 1963. She made her home in Louisville as a young woman. Gloria was a devoted daughter, sister, wife, aunt, stepmother and grandmother.



Gloria adored all of the children in her life and always was so proud of their accomplishments. Her final days were lived helping her family in caring for her parents. We will miss her stories, her laugh, her hugs, her wry sense of humor, her style, her potato salad, her passion for sharing her love of all genres of music and her ability to wave troubles away with a bracelet covered hand.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Judge Thomas B. Merrill; a sister, Judy Ann Brown; and her grandparents, Bradley and Annie French and Willard and Cora Clopton.



Gloria will be dearly missed by her parents, as well as her two brothers and a sister, Gary (Linda) French of Leitchfield, Jerry (Bonnie) French of Elizabethtown and Sharon (Vic) Friend of Hodgenville; her two stepchildren, Thomas Merrill and Lena Merrill (Brad) Kloza; her two granddaughters, Zoe and Elena Kloza; as well as nine nieces and nephews, 12 great-nieces and great-nephews, two great-great-nieces; and her sweet cat, Miss Phoebe.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with the Rev. Mike Akridge and Andy French officiating. Burial follows in Mount Tabor Church Cemetery in Hodgenville.



Visitation begins at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



'The Lord bless you and keep you, the Lord make his face to shine upon you and be gracious to you; the Lord lift up his countenance upon you and give you peace."



Expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of a donation to Hosparus of Kentucky, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Drive, Louisville, KY 40205.

