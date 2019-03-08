Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gloria Smith. View Sign

Gloria Smith, 89, died Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in northern California.



She was born Nov. 6, 1929, in La Mesa, New Mexico.



As a young woman she traveled extensively throughout the United States, waitressing along the way at some of the most exclusive night clubs and renowned restaurants. Later, Gloria owned and operated her own restaurant, grocery store and eventually retired from Hardin Memorial Hospital, where she was the hospital's only translator at that time. Gloria was a good and loving mother, who had a hard time saying no to all her children. Gloria's favorite things included yard sales (her treasures), Bingo, NBA, boxing, Las Vegas slots, ice cream and spending time with her family.



Her Casa had whatever anyone needed at any time, food, clothes, conversations, laughter or sharing tears. "Our Mom had an endless supply of compassion, generosity, unconditional love and most of all she had the most beautiful smile. We all Love you Mom."



Gloria is survived by two sisters, Lela Boix and Sarah Stills; five children, Honey Pirkle, Butch Lieggi, Louie Lieggi, Rick Lieggi and Mona Bailey; 13 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.



Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 9, 2019

