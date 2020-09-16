Golda Mae Byrd Muhlherr, 80, of Radcliff, passed away peacefully Friday, Sept. 11, 2020.



Her final days were spent surrounded by the family whom she loved so much. Those who knew her will miss her strength and compassionate nature. She enjoyed reading, sewing, baking, fishing and spending time with family and friends. Golda was a member of North Hardin Christian Church.



Golda was born Sept. 30, 1939, in Albany. She was a daughter of the late Okla Homa Byrd and Nova Irene Groce Byrd.



She was preceded in death by her brother, Odell Byrd; and two sisters, Sammie Lee Brown and Betty S. Daniels.



Golda is survived by her husband of 64 years, William Donald Muhlherr; and her three daughters, Donna (Thomas) Eustace of Prosperity, South Carolina, Subrina (Jerry) Hill of Radcliff and Tonia (Larry) Kapel of Las Vegas. She also is survived by five grandchildren, Lana (Jonathan) Napier, Thomas Eustace Jr., Donavon Hill, Zachary Kapel and Sarah Kapel; and three stepgrandchildren, Jerry (Susan) Hill, Teresa Hill and Robert (Kristina) Hill. Golda also loved her five great-grandchildren, DaVontae Napier, JoVaun Napier, Madison Hill, Mason Hill and Joshua Hill; 10 stepgreat-grandchildren, Michael (Christy) Hill, Ashley Hill, Desirae Hill, Samantha (Galvin) Hill, Jacqueline Carver, Coty Kennedy, Vanessa Hill, Logan Hill, Parker Hill and Reagan Hill; four stepgreat-great-grandchildren, Leiha Hill, Keegan Hill, Kambree Hill and McKinely Hill; three brothers, Cordell Byrd, Johnny Byrd and Bobby (Lori) Byrd; and two sisters, Frances "Frankie" Alstatt and Joan (Jack) Byrd-Hibbs.



The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 22, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with Brother Ben Underhill officiating. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.



The family appreciates everyone who has offered support, prayers, encouragement, and love throughout Golda Muhlherr's last years as she fought Dementia and Alzheimer.



Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contribution to North Hardin Christian Church, 601 Oak St., Radcliff KY 40160.





