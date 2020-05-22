Gordon Douglas "Doug" Poteet, 59, of Hodgenville, died Saturday, May 16, 2020, at his residence.
Survivors include two sons, Kirk Poteet and Wesley Poteet; and his mother, Mary Frances Poteet.
Graveside services are at 1 p.m. Monday, May 25, at Red Hill Cemetery in Hodgenville with the Rev. Roger Pepper officiating.
Visitation begins at 10 a.m. Monday at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville.
It is requested all visitors please wear a mask or face covering.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 23, 2020