Gordon Thomas Jewett, 74, entered into rest on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.
He retired from United States Postal Service and the U.S. Army. He was a member of VFW Post 10281 in Brandenburg.
Gordon was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Bobbi Marie Nyari.
He is survived by his wife, Diana Jewett; three daughters, Debbie Basham (Bill Epping), Michelle Nyari (Robert) and Jeanette Bell (Mike); a son, Richard Jewett (Nicole); a brother, Bruce Jewett; a sister, Geri Melvin; 10 grandchildren, Tim Tingle (Vicki), Ashley Gipson (Curt), Jessica Greene, Tyler Dowell (Lori), Alexis Soos (Matt), Angela Nyari, Whitney Jewett (Ralphael), Megan Jewett, Marcel Bell and Daniel Bell; and 13 great-grandchildren.
His funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 440 St. Martins Road, Vine Grove, with burial in St. Martin Cemetery.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Advantage Funeral Home-Hardy Chapel in Louisville.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020