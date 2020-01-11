Gordon Thomas Jewett

Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Martin's Catholic Church
440 St. Martin's Road
Vine Grove, KY
Gordon Thomas Jewett, 74, entered into rest on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020.

He retired from United States Postal Service and the U.S. Army. He was a member of VFW Post 10281 in Brandenburg.

Gordon was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Bobbi Marie Nyari.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Jewett; three daughters, Debbie Basham (Bill Epping), Michelle Nyari (Robert) and Jeanette Bell (Mike); a son, Richard Jewett (Nicole); a brother, Bruce Jewett; a sister, Geri Melvin; 10 grandchildren, Tim Tingle (Vicki), Ashley Gipson (Curt), Jessica Greene, Tyler Dowell (Lori), Alexis Soos (Matt), Angela Nyari, Whitney Jewett (Ralphael), Megan Jewett, Marcel Bell and Daniel Bell; and 13 great-grandchildren.

His funeral Mass is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. Martin of Tours Catholic Church, 440 St. Martins Road, Vine Grove, with burial in St. Martin Cemetery.

Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Advantage Funeral Home-Hardy Chapel in Louisville.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 12, 2020
bullet U.S. Army
