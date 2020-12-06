1/1
Gordon W. ‘Foxy’ Cottrell
Gordon W. "Foxy" Cottrell, 81, of Bonnieville passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at T.J. Sampson Community Hospital.

He served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. He retired from Dow Corning in Elizabethtown after 33 years where he received his nickname.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Adelle Cottrell.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Riggs Cottrell of Bonnieville; one brother, Glenn Cottrell of Bonnieville; four sons, Darren (Genia), David, Brian (Rebeccia), Shaun (Ayila); 11 grandchildren, Andrea, Chase, Jamie, Morgan (Jake), Calib (Jaylyn), Gauge, Kyle, Sierra, Austin, Boomer and Taylor; and three great-grandchildren, Jayden, Mia and Dawson.

Because of COVID-19 and the governor's mandated restrictions, a private family funeral is at 3 p.m. Tuesday Dec. 8, at Manakee Funeral Home in Upton with the Rev. Tommy Moulden officiating. Burial follows in Leesville Cemetery.

Private family visitation begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at manakeefuneralhome.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Manakee Funeral Home
215 North Walnut Street
Upton, KY 42784
270-369-7444
