Gordon West, 72, of Cub Run, passed away Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at his home.



He was born June 8, 1947 in Louisville to the late Elwood and Margaret Woodward West. Gordon was a U.S. Marine and he served in Vietnam. He was a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.



He was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Caitlin West.



He is survived by a son, Mark Anthony West of Cub Run; two grandchildren, Dylan West and his wife, Madeson, and Hannah Kuhn; a great-granddaughter, Leah Rose West; a brother, Gary Lee West of Elizabethtown; a sister, Linda West of Cave City; and a half-sister, Jeanette Todd of Elizabetthown.



A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, in the chapel of Sego Funeral Home in Munfordsville with burial in Pine Grove Cemetery.



Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.



The family request memorial contributions be made to Sego Funeral Home for funeral expenses.