1/
Gracelynn Michelle Potts
Gracelynn Michelle Potts, infant daughter of Tyler and Elizabeth Thomas Potts, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ronald Thomas and Maurice Potts.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by three siblings, Colton, Callie and Carson Followell; and grandmothers, Melanie Martin and Michelle Potts.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 17 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
St. James Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
