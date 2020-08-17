Gracelynn Michelle Potts, infant daughter of Tyler and Elizabeth Thomas Potts, died Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.



She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Ronald Thomas and Maurice Potts.



In addition to her parents, she is survived by three siblings, Colton, Callie and Carson Followell; and grandmothers, Melanie Martin and Michelle Potts.



A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at St. James Cemetery in Elizabethtown.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store