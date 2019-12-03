Gracie Frances Underwood, 72, of Hodgenville, passed away Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



She was a former employee of McDonald's and a member of Highland Baptist Church in Shelbyville.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Albert "Willie" Martin; a son, James Everett Martin; her parents, Clarence and Cora Brewer Allen; a sister, Wanda Walker; and a brother, Joe Allen.



Survivors include her husband, William "Toad" Underwood; a daughter, Sandra Kay (Roy) Ashcraft of Shelbyville; two sons, William Albert Martin Jr. of Columbia and Joseph Wayne (Wanda) Martin of Pleasureville; a stepdaughter, Rebecca Underwood of Hodgenville; three stepsons, Kasper (Victoria) Underwood of Cecilia, Michael Underwood of Mount Sherman and Eric (Sherri) Underwood of Hodgenville; three sisters, Mary Etta (Harry) Cooper, Martha Farmer and Jenny Basham, all of Louisville; four brothers, Wallace Allen of Buffalo, Tommy Allen and Robert Earl Allen, both of Louisville, and Arthur (Tonya) Allen of Hodgenville; three grandchildren, three stepgrandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a good neighbor, Georgia Daugherty.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Bennett-Bertram Funeral Home in Hodgenville with Brother Rick Trumbo officiating. Graveside services are at 2 p.m. Friday at Eminence Cemetery.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

