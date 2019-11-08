Guido J. "Rocky" Raso, 89, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home.
He was a native of Cranston, Rhode Island, and was a member of St. James Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus No. 1455, and the 4th Degree Monsignor McGee. He served in the U.S. Air Force for more than 20 years and was the former president and longstanding member of the AAFES Retirement Association. He enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, loved spending time with his grandkids and was an avid mall walker.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Stefano Raso and Antonette Colantonio Pettinato; a grandson, Guido J. Raso III; and a daughter-in-law, Cathy Raso.
Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Mona Guardado Raso; two sons, Steven J. Raso of Kennesaw, Georgia, and Guido J. Raso, Jr. (Beverly) of Orangeburg, South Carolina; a daughter, Anita Raso Williams (Jeffrey) of Elizabethtown; two grandchildren, Paul J. Raso of Janesville, Wisconsin, and Jennifer L. Bailey of Indianapolis; a brother and sister, six great-grandsons, six great-granddaughters and two great-great grandchildren.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to or St. James Catholic Church Building Fund.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 9, 2019