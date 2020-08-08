1/1
Gwendolyn Dawn Walker-Cook
Gwendolyn Dawn Walker-Cook, 56, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at Kindred Hospital Louisville.

She was a native of Hardin County and worked for Wal-Mart for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Gwinn and Juanita Hall Walker; a sister, Patricia "Pat" Walker; and a brother, Tim Walker.

Survivors include her husband of 29 years, James Melvin Cook; a son, Joshua Walker; and a sister, Pam Walker.

The funeral is 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may take form of donations to Brown Funeral Home for her funeral expenses.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Aug. 8 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
