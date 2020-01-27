Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gwin Carol (Hines) Wheeler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Gwin Carol Hines Wheeler, 78, of Elizabethtown, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Carol was a loving and devoted mother of nine children.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Sonny" Wheeler; an infant daughter, Stacy Leigh; her parents, Jack and Laura Hines; her sister, Doris Wiseman; and five brothers, Rodney Hines, James "Jim" Hines, Elbert Lee Hines, David Hines and Charles "Russell" Hines.



Carol is survived by her eight children, Gail Lenz, Jay (Judy) Wheeler, Eric (JeYoung) Wheeler, Dennis (Donna) Wheeler, Christy Wheeler, Barry (Jessica) Wheeler, Shannon (Vince) Heuser and Jack (Stacy) Wheeler; her sister, JoAnn (Terry) Egan; four sisters-in-law, Ann Hines, Sue Hines, Judith Kennedy and Charita Wheeler; a brother-in-law, Glen Wheeler; 19 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Youngers Creek Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.



Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 28, 2020

