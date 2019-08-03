Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hannelore “Hanna” Scheierman Hardman. View Sign Service Information Chism Family Funeral Home 769 Highland Avenue Vine Grove , KY 40175 (270)-877-2245 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Colvin Community Center, main floor Radcliff , KY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Hannelore "Hanna" Scheiermann Hardman died Tuesday, July 9, 2019, at her home in Radcliff, surrounded by her family.



She is survived by her husband, Roger Lee Hard­man; and children, Bryan Lee Hardman and Kevin Lee (Terri) Hardman.



Hanna was born Oct. 23, 1952, in Esslingen am Neckar in Baden-Warttemberg Germany. She was the daughter of Edeltraud Hedwig and Waldemar Adalbert Scheiermann. Hanna was the eldest of her siblings, Reinhard Scheiermann and Joachim Grundmann. Heinz Grundmann served in the role as Opa (Grand­father) to Hanna's children, while Edeltraud was their Oma (Grandmother).



Hanna attended the Schiller School (Schillerschule) in Esslingen, Germany, and pursued secretarial apprenticeships upon graduating with positions at Kodak, Opel (a division of General Motors) and with an architectural and engineering firm.



After her jobs in Germany, Hanna spent time living near Asheville, North Carolina, Vancouver, British Columbia, and Palos Verdes Estates, California, before returning to Esslingen, Germany.



She met Roger in Germany while he was stationed in the Army. After courting for an appropriate period of time, they were married on Dec. 6, 1974, in a ceremony at Roger's family's estate in French Creek, West Virginia, in a home built in 1857. Being an "Army wife," Hanna supported Roger as he served 28 years. They lived together in Narnberg and Bablingen, Germany; Tampa, Florida; Kaiserslautern and Ludwigsburg, Germany; and Fort Knox, Kentucky. Hanna would serve as head of the house while Roger had unaccompanied military tours of Korea, Kuwait, Saudia Arabia and Turkey.



In 1976. they became parents of their first son, Bryan, and again in 1981 with the arrival of son Kevin.



Becoming a mother brought out all the best of Hanna in her mothering and nurturing instincts. She dedicated her time to the well being and growth of her two boys. During Roger's absences while on active duty, Hanna participated in her son's schooling and sports activities. She also found enjoyment in many physical fitness activities, helping to keep her physically strong and mentally focused.



Bryan recalled how much reading and education meant to his mother. "She would read to my brother and me almost every day, help us with homework and always read us bedtime stories. We had Little Golden Books growing up and I still have them all and those with accompanying records. It was her passion for books and reading which gave me the love and appreciation for books and later on the interest to pursue university degrees."



Hanna loved to be creative. She became involved in "garbage art," cross-stitched and knitted sweaters. She was also a certified framer and assembled the wood frames and mats used in art pieces throughout her home.



She would find ways of helping others through organizations and schools.



Hanna was a Den Mother with the Cub Scouts, assisted with the Gold Vault Swim Club while her boys swam, and later with the Radcliff Woman's Club.



Her volunteering was acknowledged by the Fort Knox Community Schools System; the Hardin County Schools for time she spent at North Hardin High School in Radcliff; and she was commissioned a Kentucky Colonel by Kentucky Gov. Steven Beshear. Hanna achieved a personal goal of becoming a United States citizen while living at Fort Knox.



While Hanna and Roger never visited Monroe, Georgia, they would help sponsor events at the Monroe Art Guild while Bryan served at the director for more than five years. At times, she would buy art supplies for children who participated in art shows. One year, she provided a limited number of craft ornaments as an incentive to purchase tickets for a fundraiser.



Hanna brought her love of home-cooked foods to the table through her cooking and baking. Paying homage to her German upbringing, she enjoyed making family favorites such as Schnitzel, Rouladen, potato salad, chicken fricassee and crepes. During the Christmas season, Hanna would use her grandmother's recipe to make Lebkuchen (gingerbread), while also baking pumpkin bread from an old recipe and her own take on sugar cookies. The treasured sweet treats were an anticipated annual affair by her family.



When Hanna first encountered



Her longevity of life during the 17½ years dealing with the eight occurrences of cancers came from her proactive approach to her health, mental will and physical strength. She was fortunate in having the love, support and compassion of her husband and children to help her in whatever was needed through the illness, remissions, surgeries, doctor's appointments, rehabilitations and hospital stays. Hanna remained at home during what would be her last four weeks of life, being cared for by her husband and children while under the advice of home hospice care.



A celebration of life for Hanna is planned from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, on the main floor of Colvin Community Center in Radcliff, where the family will greet friends and share stories of an amazing life of love and service.

Condolences may be expressed at www.chismfamilyfunerals.com.



