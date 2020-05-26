Hans Feiler, 88, of Radcliff, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Health in Elizabethtown.
Mr. Feiler was retired from the U.S. Army and a veteran of the Vietnam War. He also was retired from civil service at Fort Knox. His memberships included Blackhorse Association, Fort Knox, and American Legion Post No. 113, Elizabethtown.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years, Helga Feiler of Radcliff; four sons, Robert Feiler and his wife, Mary, of Oregon, Richard Feiler of Elizabethtown, Roy Feiler of Radcliff and Raymond Feiler and his wife, Tammy, of Rineyville; eight grandchildren; and a sister, Inga Miller.
A private graveside service with military honors will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Published in The News-Enterprise on May 27, 2020