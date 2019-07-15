Harley Givan, 83, of Eastview, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. at his residence.
Harley was retired from Gohmann Asphalt, a member of Labors Union 576 and a member of Mt. Olive Church.
He was preceded in death by his father, Alfred Givan; his mother, Osie Hay Givan; a sister, Opal Smallwood; and two brothers, Robert and Marvin Givan.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce M. Givan, a son, Doug (Alisa) Givan, a daughter, Jennifer Givan Ray, and a grandson, Harley Lea (Madison) Ray, all of Eastview; three sisters, Oleda Smallwood of Elizabethtown, Helen Butterworth of Constantine and Georgia Reed of Vertrees; his caregiver, Carolyn Wilson; and several nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 17, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. Rodney Troutman officiating. Burial follows in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and continues at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on July 16, 2019