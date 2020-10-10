Harold Keith "Barney" Antle, 69, of Rineyville, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was a native of Jamestown, retired from Kentucky State Police after 30 years and the Hardin County Sheriff's Department after 13 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Martha Antle.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Peggy S. Antle; two daughters, Brittany Antle and Whitney (Miles) Cary; a brother, Jimmy (Linda) Antle; two sisters, Sue (Ron) Wise and Kim Swords; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Miles Cary officiating. Burial follows in Russell Springs City Cemetery.
Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Memorial donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862. Please include a note with any gifts "In memory of Harold Antle."
