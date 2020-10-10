1/1
Harold “Barney” Keith Antle
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold “Barney”'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Keith "Barney" Antle, 69, of Rineyville, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, at his home.

He was a native of Jamestown, retired from Kentucky State Police after 30 years and the Hardin County Sheriff's Department after 13 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Marvin and Martha Antle.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Peggy S. Antle; two daughters, Brittany Antle and Whitney (Miles) Cary; a brother, Jimmy (Linda) Antle; two sisters, Sue (Ron) Wise and Kim Swords; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral is at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 12, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Miles Cary officiating. Burial follows in Russell Springs City Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday and continues after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial donations may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators, PO Box 628200, Orlando, FL 32862. Please include a note with any gifts "In memory of Harold Antle."

Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
306 College Street
Elizabethtown, KY 42701
(270) 765-2737
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved