Harold D. Stringer, 99, of Elizabethtown, died Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at Sunrise Manor Nursing Home in Hodgenville.
He was a native of Simpson County, served in the Air Force in Brazil and was a member of Elizabethtown Baptist Church. He was owner and operator of Stringers Grocery and was manager at several retail stores, including McJohn's Shoes and Rider's Men's Store.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Mattie Uhls Stringer; a son-in-law, William Joseph Kramer; two brothers, Dumont Stringer and Earl Stringer; and a sister-in-law, Hazel Stringer.
He is survived by his wife of 77 years, Zelda Nall Stringer; a daughter, Paula Kramer; one granddaughter, Tammi (Jerry) Embry; two great-grandchildren, Calli Miller Coates (Jon) and Codi Miller (Samantha); and a sister-in-law, Christine Stringer.
The funeral is at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Dr. Glenn Chasteen officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4:30 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 18, 2019