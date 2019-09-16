Harold E. Bennett Sr., 92, of Radcliff, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at his residence.
Mr. Bennett was a member of Radcliff United Methodist Church and retired from the U.S. Army, having served in World War II and the Korean War.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne Bennett; two sons, Harold E. Bennett Jr. and Doug Bennett.
Survivors include two daughters, Dr. Jeanne M. Bennett and Karen Mattingly; a son, Harry E. Bennett; six grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
The funeral for Mr. Bennett is at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, at Radcliff United Methodist Church, 275 S. Woodland Drive, Radcliff.. Burial with military honors follows in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Sept. 17, 2019