Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Edward Carter. View Sign



He was born in Hardin County, a heavy equipment operator for 50 years and he was a member of New Hope Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Ethel Kaster Carter; a brother, Ronnie Carter; and an infant daughter, Melinda Jane Carter.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Wanda Figg Carter; a daughter, Melanie (Jason) McFarland of Campbellsville; two grandchildren, Chloe and Chase McFarland of Campbellsville; two brothers, Homer (Judy) Carter of Elizabethtown and Larry (Dee) Carter of Bowling Green; four sisters, Betty Reynolds, Sue Bailey and Pat (David) Nichols, all of Hodgenville, and Jean (Roy) Haycraft of Elizabethtown; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Herb Williams officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.

Condolences may be expressed at

Harold Edward Carter, 77, of Glendale, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.He was born in Hardin County, a heavy equipment operator for 50 years and he was a member of New Hope Church.He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Ethel Kaster Carter; a brother, Ronnie Carter; and an infant daughter, Melinda Jane Carter.Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Wanda Figg Carter; a daughter, Melanie (Jason) McFarland of Campbellsville; two grandchildren, Chloe and Chase McFarland of Campbellsville; two brothers, Homer (Judy) Carter of Elizabethtown and Larry (Dee) Carter of Bowling Green; four sisters, Betty Reynolds, Sue Bailey and Pat (David) Nichols, all of Hodgenville, and Jean (Roy) Haycraft of Elizabethtown; and many nieces, nephews and friends.The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Herb Williams officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.Donations can be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.Condolences may be expressed at www.brownfuneral.com. Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The News-Enterprise Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close