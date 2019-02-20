Harold Edward Carter, 77, of Glendale, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at his home.
He was born in Hardin County, a heavy equipment operator for 50 years and he was a member of New Hope Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Ethel Kaster Carter; a brother, Ronnie Carter; and an infant daughter, Melinda Jane Carter.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Wanda Figg Carter; a daughter, Melanie (Jason) McFarland of Campbellsville; two grandchildren, Chloe and Chase McFarland of Campbellsville; two brothers, Homer (Judy) Carter of Elizabethtown and Larry (Dee) Carter of Bowling Green; four sisters, Betty Reynolds, Sue Bailey and Pat (David) Nichols, all of Hodgenville, and Jean (Roy) Haycraft of Elizabethtown; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Pastor Herb Williams officiating. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made to Hosparus of Central Kentucky.
