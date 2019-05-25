Harold Eugene "Gene" Ford

Harold Eugene ""Gene"" Ford, 80, of Cecilia, died Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Elizabethtown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was a native of Breckinridge County. He enjoyed being with his family. He was a born again Christian.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Ford and Evelyn Powell Ford Woodring; his son, Harold Dale Ford; and step-father, George Woodring.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mae Fern Ford of Cecilia; a son, Ernie (Wilma) Ford of Cecilia; a daughter, Carla (Doug) Peters of Cecilia; a sister, Laverne (Narvin) Whitworth of Hudson; a brother-in-law, Ronnie Goodman of Cecilia; four grandchildren, Ashley McKina, Justin Ford, Zach Peters, and Isaac Peters; and two great-grandchildren, Sharridan McKina and Braxton Ford.

Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday and continues after 9 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with Brother Malcolm Doyle officiating. Burial follows in Howevalley Cemetery.

Published in The News-Enterprise on May 26, 2019
