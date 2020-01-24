Harold Gene Morris, 85, of Cecilia, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at home.



Harold was a 1953 graduate of Howevalley High school and enjoyed being outside. He was a member of Howevalley Methodist Church.



He was preceded in death by his parents, S.K. and Docia M. Morris; a brother, Walter Morris; and a sister, Lucille Lenz.



Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Mary Lutherine (Starks) Morris; two daughters, Patricia Mattingly of Nevada and Cheryl Drowns of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Alexandria Mattingly and Zane Mattingly of Nevada, Malisa (Scott) Reed of Cecilia and Ernie Drowns Jr. of Ohio; six great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and a cousin, Margaret Carr of Elizabethtown.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, at Manakee Funeral Home in Elizabethtown with the Rev. John R. Clark officiating. Burial follows in Howevalley Methodist Church Cemetery.



Visitation is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.



