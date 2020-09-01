1/
Harold Lee Boblitt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold Lee Boblitt, 78, of Lebanon Junction passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.

Survivors include his sons, Damon Boblitt and Darrell Boblitt; stepsons, Shawn Tibbs and James Hanson; daughters, Lynn Simpson, Debbie Boblitt and Dana Boblitt; seven grandchildren and 14 great-granchildren.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the lake, 575 Highway 434 in Lebanon Junction with a private burial in Boblitt Cemetery.

Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and continues at noon Friday at the lake.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The News-Enterprise from Sep. 1 to Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Trowbridge Funeral Home
118 East Oak Street
Lebanon Junction, KY 40150
(502) 833-4823
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved