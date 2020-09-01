Harold Lee Boblitt, 78, of Lebanon Junction passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020.



Survivors include his sons, Damon Boblitt and Darrell Boblitt; stepsons, Shawn Tibbs and James Hanson; daughters, Lynn Simpson, Debbie Boblitt and Dana Boblitt; seven grandchildren and 14 great-granchildren.



The funeral is at 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the lake, 575 Highway 434 in Lebanon Junction with a private burial in Boblitt Cemetery.



Visitation is from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Trowbridge Funeral Home in Lebanon Junction and continues at noon Friday at the lake.

