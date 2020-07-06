1/
Harold Lewis Richardson
Harold Lewis Richardson, 71, of Radcliff, died Friday, July 3, 2020, at Carl M. Brashear Radcliff Veterans Center.

Mr. Richardson was a former employee of the City of Elizabethtown. He was a U.S. Army veteran of Vietnam, a recipient of a Purple Heart and other distinguished awards. He was a member of American Legion Post No. 113. Harold had a great love for music and often listened loudly enough for others to hear.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold V. and Lula Richardson.

He is survived by his son, Travis Richardson of Buffalo; his daughter, Tracy, and her husband, Eric Downs of Elizabethtown; two sisters, Sandra and her husband, Joe Perkins, and Trudy and her husband, Ronnie Waddell, all of Elizabethtown; four grandchildren, Matthew Edlin, Grant Edlin, Clayton Richardson and Caleb Downs; and a great-granddaughter, Paislee Richardson.

The committal service, with military honors, will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Visitation is from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.

Because of restrictions and suggestions related to COVID 19 only a limited number of people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. The guest register book may be signed by texting "nebfh" to 270-398-6931 and condolences may be expressed at nebfh.com.

Published in The News-Enterprise from Jul. 6 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
