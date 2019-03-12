Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harold Ray Lewis. View Sign

Harold Ray Lewis, 85, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at RobinBrooke.



He was born and raised in Elizabethtown. He served in the Army from 1953 to 1955. He was a mechanic for more than 40 years for Douglas Motors and Swope Chrysler before opening his own business, Harold Lewis Auto Service in 1983, until his retirement in 1998. He loved to spend time with his family; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were his pride and joy. He also enjoyed fishing and restoring old cars, especially his 1946 Mercury.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Michael and Laura Lewis; two brothers, Jimmy and Melvin Lewis; and three sisters, Mildred Lewis, Marjie Price and Lucille Harp.



Survivors include his loving wife of 62 years, June Hilton Lewis; three sons, Eugene (Kerrie) Lewis and Dale (Vicky) Lewis, all of Elizabethtown, and Gary (Debbie) Lewis of Cecilia; six grandchildren, Heather (Jason) Goodman, Christopher (Amber) Lewis, Alex (Sabina Smailhodzic) Lewis, Holly (Brent) Hillard, Eric (Stephanie) Lewis and Ashley Lewis; two stepgrandchildren, Angela (Glen) Stevenson and Ryan (Rachel) Hamilton; four great-grandchildren, Noah, Faith, McKenzie and Emerson; eight stepgreat-grandchildren, Katelyn, Aubrey, Alex, Zachary, Nathan, Kennedee, Savannah and Luke; two sisters, Phyllis Filiatreau of Elizabethtown and Janet (Jay) Stith of Irvington; a brother, Leo Lewis of Elizabethtown; former daughter-in-law, Sue Lewis of Elizabethtown; and close friend, Mike Miller.



The funeral is at 11 a.m. Friday at St. James Catholic Church in Elizabethtown. Burial follows in Elizabethtown Memorial Gardens.



Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues at 9 a.m. Friday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.

306 College Street

Elizabethtown , KY 42701

(270) 765-2737 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The News-Enterprise on Mar. 13, 2019

