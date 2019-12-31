Harold S. Burris

Trowbridge Funeral Home
234 West Dixie Avenue
Elizabethtown, KY
42701
(270)-765-2204
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
1:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
Smiths Grove, KY
Harold S. Burris, 59, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.

He was an avionic communications specialist in the U.S. Air Force and a former electronics specialist for Louisville Two-Way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Duke and Veneta Rose White Burris; and an uncle and close friend, Joe White.

Survivors include a daughter, Haley Burris of Elizabethtown; a sister, Elizabeth Anne Humphrey of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Stephen D. Burris of Elizabethtown and Charles T. Burris (Michelle) of Ohio; an aunt, Patsy White; two cousins, Tammy Goodman and Chris White, all of Smiths Grove; two nephews, Stephen Humphrey and Sam Bradley, both of Elizabethtown; and two nieces, Amanda and Kristine Burris, both of Ohio.

Graveside services are at 1 p.m. EST Friday, Jan. 3, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Smiths Grove.

Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020
