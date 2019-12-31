Harold S. Burris, 59, of Elizabethtown, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.
He was an avionic communications specialist in the U.S. Air Force and a former electronics specialist for Louisville Two-Way.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold Duke and Veneta Rose White Burris; and an uncle and close friend, Joe White.
Survivors include a daughter, Haley Burris of Elizabethtown; a sister, Elizabeth Anne Humphrey of Elizabethtown; two brothers, Stephen D. Burris of Elizabethtown and Charles T. Burris (Michelle) of Ohio; an aunt, Patsy White; two cousins, Tammy Goodman and Chris White, all of Smiths Grove; two nephews, Stephen Humphrey and Sam Bradley, both of Elizabethtown; and two nieces, Amanda and Kristine Burris, both of Ohio.
Graveside services are at 1 p.m. EST Friday, Jan. 3, at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Smiths Grove.
To light a candle of remembrance and leave an online condolence, please visit www.trowbridgefh.com.
Trowbridge Funeral Home in Elizabethtown is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 1, 2020