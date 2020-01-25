Harold Wayne Cox Sr., 84, of Sonora, died Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at VA Medical Center in Louisville.
He was a native of Hart County, served in the U.S. Army and was owner and operator of Cox and Associates Architecture. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Judy Hodge Cox; four sons, Harold Wayne Cox Jr. (Susan Campbell) of Jeffersontown, Steven Lee Cox of Louisville, Rusty Gardner (Becky) of Elizabethtown and Scotty Gardner (Katy) of Glendale; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
A memorial service is at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, at Elizabethtown Baptist Church with Dr. Glenn Chasteen officiating. Graveside services follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.
Visitation is from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the church.
Condolences may be expressed at brownfuneral.com.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Jan. 26, 2020