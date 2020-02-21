Harrell Morris Paul, 93, of Foley, Alabama, formerly of Big Spring, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at North Baldwin Infirmary in Bay Minette, Alabama.
Harrell, a U.S. Navy Seaman First Class, served on U.S.S. Buckley during World War II. He retired as a civil service maintenance manager specialist. He was a member of Big Spring Masonic Lodge No. 826 and Vine Grove Order of Eastern Star No. 122.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Juanita Paul.
Survivors include his four children, Janice and Danny Daniel of Silver Hill, Alabama, Pat and Allen Worthan of Griffin, Georgia, Chriss and Joel Kelso of Foley, Alabama, and Marty and Dana Paul of Jackson, Georgia; nine grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
The funeral, including a masonic service and eastern star service, is at noon Monday, Feb. 24, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Vine Grove. Burial follows in Big Spring Methodist Church Cemetery in Big Springs.
Visitation begins at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Feb. 22, 2020