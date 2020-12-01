1/
Harvey Clifton Scobie Jr.
Harvey Clifton Scobie Jr., 89, of Radcliff, died Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown.

Retired U.S. Army Master Sgt. Scobie served for 25 years.

Survivors include his wife, Anna E. Scobie of Radcliff; two sons, Donald (Nora) Scobie of Louisville and Harvey (Diane) Scobie III; a grandchild, Christine Redmon; and two great-grandchildren.

Because of COVID 19, interment will be at a later date in Kentucky Veteran's Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.

Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.



Published in The News-Enterprise from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4, 2020.
