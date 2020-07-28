Haskell Dwaine Nelson, 76, of Vine Grove, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at University of Louisville Hospital.



Survivors include his wife, Patricia Nelso; five children, Jarrett Nelson, Ricky Nelson, Dale Nelson, Deanna Young and Melissa Russel; 11 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.



The funeral was Tuesday, July 28, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff with the Rev. Josh Nagel officiating. Burial with military honors is at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation continues at 9 am. Wednesday at funeral home. Because of COVID 19 restrictions, a limited number of people will be allowed into the funeral home at one time.





