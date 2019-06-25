Hayward E. Hockman, 83, of Rineyville, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at his residence.
Survivors include a daughter, Angela Hamilton; a grandson and two great-grandsons.
The funeral is at 2 p.m. EDT Thursday, June 27, at Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home in Brandenburg. Burial follows in Marv-Bennett Cemetery in Battletown.
Visitation is from 3 to 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday and continues at 9 a.m. EDT Thursday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities, 982 Eastern Parkway, Louisville, KY 40217-1568.
