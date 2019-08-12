Hazel Basham, 72, of Muldraugh, passed away Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Elizabethtown.



Mrs. Basham retired in 2008 from the cafeteria at Muldraugh Elementary School after 32 years of service. She was a member of the Muldraugh PTO, an election poll worker since the 1970s, a notary public for many years, a member of Community Action and a faithful member of the Muldraugh Community.



Mrs. Basham was preceded in death by two sisters, Phyllis and Sylvia.



Survivors include her husband of 54 years, Ervin "Tommie" Basham; four daughters, Montina Weaver and her husband, Robbie, of Radcliff, Bridget Glass and her husband, Rob, of Vine Grove, Tandy "Mousie" Bagley and her husband, Dave, of Brandenburg and Scarlet Quillen and her husband, Jason, of Muldraugh; seven grandchildren, Allan Thomas Basham, Dida "Doolittle" Fritz, Dessie "Tattoo Charlie" Weaver, Lila "Monk" Weaver, Brea "Fuzzy" Bagley, Anastasia "Stasia" Basham and Sierra "Moga" Quillen; four great-grandchildren, Kyran, Kayli, Korbyn and Kordelia Basham; and her uncle, Rusty Smith and his wife, Mary Lou.



The funeral is at 12:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, in the chapel of Hager Funeral Home in Brandenburg with Pastor David Sullivan officiating. Burial follows at 2 p.m. in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery-Central in Radcliff.



Visitation is from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and continues from 9 a.m. until time of service Friday at the funeral home.

