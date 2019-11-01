Heath Wayne Kibbey

Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Heath Wayne Kibbey, 41, of Elizabethtown, died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Heath was employed with Metalsa in Elizabethtown. When he was not working, he loved to spend his time fishing and grilling.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roger and Deborah Kibbey.

Survivors include a daughter, Kayla Britton; a sister, Tamara (Edward) Brown of Elizabethtown; a brother, Michael (Danielle) Kibbey of Galloway, Ohio; his fiancée Angela Via of Elizabethtown; two nephews, Justin (Kera) Collins and Tyler (Shannon) Kibbey; three nieces, Kayla Williams, Rachael Kibbey and Autumn Brown; a great-nephew, Tyler Kibbey; and a stepson, Cody Doherty.

A memorial service is at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9, at Nelson-Edelen-Bennett Funeral Home in Radcliff.

Visitation begins at noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Expression of sympathy may take the form of contributions to National Awareness of Mental Illness, nami.org or 3803 N. Fairfax Drive, Suite 100, Alexandria, VA 22203.
Published in The News-Enterprise on Nov. 2, 2019
